Do you need some quality used kitchen items or perhaps a good used appliance? The Tallassee City Board of Education may have what you are looking for. The BOE will accept sealed bids for the many of its Consumer Science classroom items.
Bids will be opened on Friday, May 28, at the Board of Education office, 308 King Street, and awarded to the highest bidder.
Items can be viewed in person on Monday, May 24, and also on Tuesday, May 25, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on both dates.
Pictures of items are available upon request.
Please email Marilyn Speake at marilyn.speake@tcschools.com. if you would like to see any particular items.
When bidding, please include item numbers and description or lot numbers on the outside of the sealed envelope. Bid will not be accepted if item number and description are not listed on the outside of the envelope.
Once bids are awarded items must be picked up on Wednesday, June 2, or Thursday, June 3, between 3:30- 6 p.m. There will be no exceptions. If not picked up items will be surplused and disposed of accordingly.
Items open for Bid:
Item #1001 Whirlpool Refrigerator
Item #1002 Whirlpool Refrigerator
Item #1003 Whirlpool stove/double oven
Item #1004 Whirlpool stove/oven
Item #1005 Whirlpool stove/oven
Item #1006 Whirlpool Portable Dishwasher
Item #1007 GE counter stove top
Item #1008 GE Wall oven
Item #1009 Panasonic Microwave Oven
Item #1010 Panasonic Microwave Oven
Item #1011 Bernina Embroidery machine
Item #1012 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1013 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1014 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1015 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1016 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1017 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1018 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1019 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1020 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1021 Bernina sewing machine
Item #1022 Cricut machine
Item #1023 Hamilton Beach Iron & Board
Item #1024 Sofa (Color-Plaid)
Item #1025 Swivel chair
Item #1026 Swivel chair
Item #1027 Set of tables
(2 end table/1 coffee table)
Item #1028 Antique chest of drawers
Item # 1029 Baby Think It Over-4
Kitchenware Lot #1
Corelle 5 place setting
Glasses
Flatware
Mixing Bowls
Cookware
Kitchenware Lot #2
Corelle 5 place setting
Glasses
Flatware
Mixing Bowls
Cookware
Kitchenware Lot #3
Corelle 5 place setting
Glasses
Flatware
Mixing Bowls
Cookware
Kitchenware Lot #4
Corelle 5 place setting
Glasses
Flatware
Mixing Bowls
Cookware
Kitchenware Lot #5
Wooden spoons Glass
Measuring Cups
Colander
Pizza pans
Steam Basket
Cake decorating kit
Glass baking dish
Electric knife sharpener
Glass pie plate
Griddle
Metal mixing bowl
Cupcake pans
4-Pizza cutters
Electric skillet 4-Potato mashers
Garnish Kit 3-Rolling pins
Kitchen shredder 4-Cooling racks
Food Grinder 3-Hand blenders
Presto Electric Fryer
Cake molds-4
Custard cups-9
Blenders-3
Jello molds-3
Silicone spatulas-8