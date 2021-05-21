TCS bids

Do you need some quality used kitchen items or perhaps a good used appliance? The Tallassee City Board of Education may have what you are looking for. The BOE will accept sealed bids for the many of its Consumer Science classroom items.

Bids will be opened on Friday, May 28, at the Board of Education office, 308 King Street, and awarded to the highest bidder.

Items can be viewed in person on Monday, May 24, and also on Tuesday, May 25, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on both dates.

Pictures of items are available upon request.

Please email Marilyn Speake at marilyn.speake@tcschools.com. if you would like to see any particular items.

When bidding, please include item numbers and description or lot numbers on the outside of the sealed envelope. Bid will not be accepted if item number and description are not listed on the outside of the envelope.

Once bids are awarded items must be picked up on Wednesday, June 2, or Thursday, June 3, between 3:30- 6 p.m. There will be no exceptions. If not picked up items will be surplused and disposed of accordingly.

Items open for Bid:

Item #1001 Whirlpool Refrigerator

Item #1002 Whirlpool Refrigerator

Item #1003 Whirlpool stove/double oven

Item #1004 Whirlpool stove/oven

Item #1005 Whirlpool stove/oven

Item #1006 Whirlpool Portable Dishwasher

Item #1007 GE counter stove top

Item #1008 GE Wall oven

Item #1009 Panasonic Microwave Oven

Item #1010 Panasonic Microwave Oven

Item #1011 Bernina Embroidery machine

Item #1012 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1013 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1014 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1015 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1016 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1017 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1018 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1019 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1020 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1021 Bernina sewing machine

Item #1022 Cricut machine

Item #1023 Hamilton Beach Iron & Board

Item #1024 Sofa (Color-Plaid)

Item #1025 Swivel chair

Item #1026 Swivel chair

Item #1027 Set of tables

(2 end table/1 coffee table)

Item #1028 Antique chest of drawers

Item # 1029 Baby Think It Over-4

Kitchenware Lot #1

Corelle 5 place setting

Glasses

Flatware

Mixing Bowls

Cookware

Kitchenware Lot #2

Corelle 5 place setting

Glasses

Flatware

Mixing Bowls

Cookware

Kitchenware Lot #3

Corelle 5 place setting

Glasses

Flatware

Mixing Bowls

Cookware

Kitchenware Lot #4

Corelle 5 place setting

Glasses

Flatware

Mixing Bowls

Cookware

Kitchenware Lot #5

Wooden spoons Glass

Measuring Cups

Colander

Pizza pans

Steam Basket

Cake decorating kit

Glass baking dish

Electric knife sharpener

Glass pie plate

Griddle

Metal mixing bowl

Cupcake pans

4-Pizza cutters

Electric skillet 4-Potato mashers

Garnish Kit 3-Rolling pins

Kitchen shredder 4-Cooling racks

Food Grinder 3-Hand blenders

Presto Electric Fryer

Cake molds-4

Custard cups-9

Blenders-3

Jello molds-3

Silicone spatulas-8