Many cities carry debt to pay for larger projects over a period of time.
The City of Tallassee is no different. Recently it has ‘refinanced’ some debt to take advantage of lower interest rates and taken on more debt to help rebuild infrastructure. Payments are now due in May on new bonds.
“For the ones we just issued, we are setting aside $18,324 a month,” councilmember Bill Hall said. “It goes into the warrant fund account. That’s just less than $220,000 per year.”
Setting aside monies to take care of the annual payments is a good thing but it’s not enough to cover the payments.
“It’s still short,” Hall said. “One [bond payment] is $115,000 and the other is $130,000. We are short $25,000 [in the transfer account]. Going forward, we need to start taking more out.”
Hall is hopeful the city won’t have issues come May making the payments in full and on time, he wants to prevent hunting for funds to make the payments in the future.
“We are going to have to add another $3,000 per month to cover it going forward,” Hall said. “We have interest payments that are also due. It might be best to bump it up to $4,000 or $5,000 per month.”
Hall said the council and the city need to look more closely at the city’s budget.
“I ran the numbers for the [fisca] year,” Hall said. “Through the end of February we are in the hole $23,000. So far for March, we’re over $270,000 in the whole minus deposits for the water and sewer that hasn't come in yet.”
Hall said one revenue projection for fiscal year 2022 has the budget awry and some expenditures are over budget too.
“The two-cent sales tax is way down on what we budgeted,” Hall said. “On top of that, our engineering costs for these [infrastructure] projects have skyrocketed. The overages on these projects is making us take a big hit.”