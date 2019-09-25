Brian Norris to perform at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

Brian Norris of Greenville, Florida will be singing and sharing in worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for Round-Up Sunday service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, located at 1327 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Eclectic.
Norris grew up singing gospel music and moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee where he spent 16 seasons as a singer with the Smokey Mountain Jubilee Show.
Norris also performed with Dolly Parton's family at the Dollywood Theme Park and with the Blackwood's Morning Variety Show.
He and his family are longtime friends of Pastor George and Chris Smith of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Norris and Smith made their first gospel musical recording while Norris was church pianist at the Smiths’ church in Florida. The two said they look forward to sharing in worship together at Pleasant Hill Baptist and extend a warm invitation for others to come and be blessed.
A covered dish luncheon will be after the service.