Tallassee’s Don Bryant has announced his intention to run for reelection in Ward 2 for the Tallassee City Schools Board of Education. He currently serves as board president.
Bryant stated his appreciation for the opportunity to serve for the last four years.
“It’s an easy thing to say, but in this case an easy thing to mean — it is an honor to be allowed to be a part of the board,” he said. “As with any such body, the decisions are not always straightforward and easy, but they are vitally important to the students and to this town.”
“There has definitely been a learning curve this first term, mainly because of the way state law dictates that school boards have to operate. But those are safeguards built into the system, and I feel fortunate to have worked with a group that understands that, and has the best interests of the school system at heart.”
Bryant said he feels improvements on state report card scores and progress toward new facilities at THS have been positives during this term.
“We made some necessary personnel changes and calendar changes to get those improvements,” he said. “It may seem a small thing, but one of the changes I was most happy to help implement was adding back instructional days to the school calendar. We were able to add back almost a full week of classroom. As a former teacher, that means a lot to me.”
While plans to build a new high school have been placed on hold, Bryant said the need to replace the school remains and has been acknowledged for many years.
“I think that it’s likely, had not COVID hit, that we would have already seen work on the new buildings at THS,” Bryant said. “I’ve been asked why we need a new school all of a sudden. In fact, if you go back at least two decades, and look at the five-year plans the system has to submit to the State each year, you will see that a new high school has been on those plans every year. So, for at least 20 years, every board and every superintendent has recognized the need. I’m proud to have been a part of the group that has finally moved this forward.”
Bryant said he is asking for the support of the citizens in Ward 2 in the August election.
“Progress is underway, and I sincerely want to be a part of helping to continue that,” he said. “Because of COVID, this will be a school year like no other before it, and experience in board matters is going to be of prime importance as we navigate our way through it.”
Bryant is a THS graduate, as are his wife and children, and he taught at THS and SMS for 20 years.
“I have an abiding love for this school system, and want only the best for it,” Bryant said. “I can only promise to dedicate my best efforts to its interests.”
Besides his teaching career, Bryant is a 22-year active-duty veteran of the United States Air Force. He holds degrees in engineering, business and education. He and his wife Anne (Fincher) are members of First Methodist Church.