Three more Tallassee High School graduates have been welcomed into the Tallassee High School Alumni Association Hall of Pride.
Ret. Col. Mary Stonaker Burrus of the Class of 1982 was one of three recent inductees.
Burrus was part of a military family and moved to Tallasse in 1978; she graduated from Tallassee High School four years later. In high school, Burrus was in the band, a manager for the volleyball team, on the yearbook staff, a member of the student council and a member of the National Honor Society. Burrus graduated from Alexander City Junior College, now Central Alabama Community College, and AUM earning a degree in mathematics and a master’s in mathematics education.
Burrus was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air National Guard in 1990 and taught math in Birmingham and near Atlanta before a lengthy full time career in the U.S. Air Force. Burrus, who now lives in Richmond, Virgina, retired from the Air Force in 2015 before starting her own business helping primarily military officers with leadership and performance.
Burrus’ brother Daniel Stonaker spoke highly of his sister at the induction.
“It is clear Mary is a very talented woman and has worked steadfastly to leverage her talents to help her students, her friends, neighbors and family and nation,” Stonaker said. “She has been a servant and a woman of character to everyone in her path. As a younger brother, she was that to me and so much more.”
Burrus did not want to speak much of her accomplishments as a military officer and at times supervising hundreds of personnel in very costly operations.
“I feel very humbled and honored to be recognized,” Burrus said. “I will tell you today is not about me. Today is about all the people who made me who I am today.”
Burrus recalled a story comparing life to the game of baseball. Despite all the practice, when the batter gets in the box, he or she still doesn't know exactly what is ahead.
“That is how life is,” Burrus said. “You wake up everyday. You have been practicing, doing the best you could. But you don’t know what is coming. Sometimes you are on your game and it's really good. Sometimes you strike out.”
But it is those strikeouts can still make a difference.
“I can say the people that are the most successful are the people who know how to stand up, brush themselves off and get back up to bat,” Burrus said. “The people that are able to do that are the people who have a very strong support system that keeps making them amazing.”
Part of Burrus’ support system for success is in Tallassee, and it was her parents who really taught her to be compassionate.
“I can’t tell you how many times on holidays there would be some stranger at the house because they didn’t have anywhere else to go on the holiday,” Burrus said. “They also taught me I needed to be independent and I needed to be strong and to be able to stand on my own two feet. (My brothers) challenged me. They were my biggest fans and loved me unconditionally.”
Then came teachers such as Mary Carol Banks and Glen Baggett.
“I absolutely loved (Banks),” Burrus said. “She had this unique ability that she could be teaching you a trig equation, not miss a beat and give you a look. That look was, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ Yet she loved us all. (Baggett) didn’t let us get away with anything. He was the one who ruined senior skip day for me. He truly believed in our development and growth.”
Burrus said most of those who helped influence her really let her learn her own life lessons, while calling her out from time to time.
“I have been blessed and fortunate to have a lot of wonderful people in my life,” Burrus said. “They have supported me and steered me in different directions.”
Editor’s Note
Burrus is one of three inducted into the Tallassee High School Alumni Association Hall of Pride April 6. Other inductees Cynthia Martin Farrow and Arthur Ted Oliver will be highlighted in The Tribune over the next two weeks.