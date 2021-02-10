Restoration 49 Customs and Coffee opened their doors last week, and so did Tallassee Nutrition. In addition to the new business in the downtown area, Southern GirlsOutlet has outgrown its current location and the retail store is seeking a larger facility that can house all of the inventory under one roof.
Director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunningham has lived in Tallassee for many years and he is happy to see the new growth and business development in the downtown area.
"It's wonderful," Cunningham said. "I take a lot of pride in this town."
Cunningham and other active community members have put in many hours of hard work sprucing up downtown Tallassee.
"Just starting in this first block," he said. "Cleaning it up. Now, little-by-little you start to see a store here, a store there. It's very encouraging. People are seeing it and enjoying it, and it's nice to start seeing cars parked downtown on a more regular basis."
These additions to downtown businesses are welcoming and Cunningham, the forward momentum will only continue.
"It's very energizing to see," he said.
Not only is business growing, but bids for ALDOT's TAP grant project are reopening, and work on reconditioning the downtown area should soon begin.
In addition to new and expanding businesses in the downtown area, the Chamber has plans for an upcoming Sidewalk Sale. Sidewalk Sales are becoming a regular event in the downtown area and with plenty of room for social distancing, the organization has planned another sale for
March 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
"That event has been well-attended in the past and we are looking forward to another good event this time as well."
With 5 weeks before the March Sidewalk Sale, Cunningham is hopeful for warmer weather.
"It could be cool, but probably not cold as it is now," he said. "People have plenty of room to space out and things like that."
Vendors are welcome. For vendor information contact Cunningham at 334-312-2679.