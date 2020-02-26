Last week was a busy week for area fire departments as they responded to multiple fires and one vehicle colliding with a local business.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, TFD and TPD responded to a vehicle that drove through the front of the Parker Tire building on Gilmer Ave. No injuries were reported.
The report of an occupied apartment fire with fire showing from a downstairs unit was received at 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Tallassee Fire Department along with members of the Friendship Fire Department, members of the Eclectic Fire Department, responders from Haynes Ambulance and the Tallassee Police Department responded to a building fire in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue last week.
According to fire chief Eric Jones, local law enforcement arrived to find heavy fire and all occupants were located outside of the residence.
“These officers quickly began to alert the occupants and notify neighbors and found one citizen with non-life-threatening injuries and transferred care to Haynes Ambulance,” Jones said. “Firefighters arrived to find total involvement in the downstairs unit and extension into the second-floor balcony and attic.”
Responding firefighters quickly attacked the fire, conducted a search for additional occupants and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival. Responding units were able to limit damage to the downstairs unit with only some light smoke and fire control damage to adjoining units.
TFD responded with 13 personnel and four units; FFD responded with eight personnel and four units; and EFD responded with seven personnel and two units.
The fire is believed to have started because of a space heater.
During the overhaul phase of the fire, units were alerted to an additional structure fire on Lee Street at 6:45 p.m. Units were assigned to respond to the additional call with a special request for Reeltown Fire Department. Units from all four departments arrived to find a vacant manufactured home well involved.
“Crews controlled the fire and conduct a primary search to verify vacancy,” Jones said.
No injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported and the cause and origin of the Lee Street fire is still under investigation.
“I would like to thank the men and women of Tallassee Fire Department as well as our neighboring departments for their help not just during these recent calls, but their continued support and assistance whenever needed,” Jones said. “Also, thank you to Tallassee Police Department, Haynes Ambulance and Tallassee City utility workers for their prompt and courteous help on these and all calls.”
On Monday, Feb. 17, TFD along with FFD, Haynes Ambulance and TPD responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Joy Street. The call was received at 8:44 p.m. for the report of a vehicle and house on fire.
“Local law enforcement arrived to find the vehicle on fire inside the garage of an occupied house,” Jones said. “These officers quickly began to alert the occupants and notify neighbors.”
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the garage that was extending into the attic of the residence.
Responding units quickly attacked the vehicle fire and the fire in the adjoining home. Fire fighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival. TFD responded with 14 personnel and five units and FFD responded with nine personnel and four units. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.
The Joy Street fire is believed to have started during maintenance of the vehicle and extended into the residence.