The owner and operator of Lexii’s Nutty Creations and LNC Cookbook author, Lexii Hutchinson, is planning yet another event to spread holiday cheer in Tallassee. This time she is organizing a Christmas Pop-Up Shop, and she is calling all vendors.
The upcoming pop-up shop is slated for Dec. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the 1220 Event Center located at 1220 Gilmer Ave.
Pop-up shops have become a popular way to grow small businesses and cottage companies. “It’s an opportunity for business owners to gain more clientele and get their name out there,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson has hosted a few pop-up shops in the past with ample success. And this event will be much like the one she hosted in October.
“It’s the same concept as the Halloween one,” she said.
While Hutchinson specializes in sweet treats, she said vendors of all varieties are welcome to join the Christmas Pop-Up Shop.
“It’s an event where business owners can come set up a booth and sell any items they would like and for the community to come out and shop with everyone,” she said.
There is a small fee for vendors, ranging between $10 to $20 depending on equipment. The deadline for vendor registration is Dec. 13.