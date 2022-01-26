More than 40 schools will be competing in the 13th Annual Capital City Classic at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center this weekend.
The show choir competition will be one of the largest show choir festivals because many of the choirs have been limited to what they could do during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both practices and performances have been altered. But the pandemic hasn’t stopped the growth of music programs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many school music programs to enter a crisis management mode,” Tallassee High School music teacher Michael Bird said, “And yet, some programs have grown even stronger through all the adversity. What we are seeing is that there is a real hunger for people to see and participate in live performances again, and the Capital City Classic is a great example of that.”
Schools from around the Southeast will be in attendance, including Opelika, Homewood, Eufaula, Hoover, Saraland, Thompson, Vestavia Hills, and Auburn, and many more. There are also choirs from Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia participating this weekend in Montgomery.
The Capital City Classic was created by former Tallassee High School music teacher Jerry Cunningham in 2009 after Tallassee would travel to places across the Southeast for its show choirs to compete.
Tallassee High School only has about 500 students enrolled, but Bird said more than 200 students are involved in the school’s choral program with students participating in three show choirs, a chamber choir, a concert choir and men’s and women’s choirs.
“We are one of the smallest schools that participate in show choir competitions,” Bird said. “Everywhere we go, we are up against the Homewoods and Hoovers and Vestavias of the world, schools with 2,000 or 3,000 students. It’s like Tallassee having to compete in class 7A against much larger schools with greater resources.”
Bird has spent most of his 25 years in teaching music at Tallassee and says he is still amazed at what the students are able to do.
“We are blessed to have fantastic students who work so hard,” Bird said. “The vast majority are involved in other things, like sports, dance, travel ball and other activities. So we are grateful that they make time to participate in music at our school. My teaching partner Mrs. Kelley Hill and I are very fortunate to have around 200 students in the choir program.”
Bird credits others for laying the foundation of the choir programs at Tallassee High School. It started with the band programs that have evolved into the Pride of Tallassee and the choral program started to flourish when Jerry Cunningham got involved.
“25 years ago, Mr. Cunningham left a job at a much larger school with a lot more prestige to return to his alma mater and start this program back up again,” Baird said. “In his first year, he developed a show choir, which has now expanded to three groups that compete all over the state and region each year.”
The three show choirs at Tallassee are:
• Voltage, which is a hand-selected group of 29 students who compete in the Mixed Show Choir division for choirs with boys and girls.
• Divas, which is an auditioned all-female group that competes in the Unisex Division.
• The unauditioned Gold Edition, the longest-running all-male show choir in the Southeast comprised of male students from all areas of the school.
The competition starts Friday at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center downtown. Divas will give an exhibition performance at 10 p.m. Voltage will give an exhibition performance at 10:50 a.m. Saturday and Tallassee’s Gold Edition will give an exhibition performance at 9:55 p.m. just before awards.