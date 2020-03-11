How many students know what they want to do when they grow up? Since 2015, the Career Discovery Expo has been helping students explore career paths that will keep them close to home, be relevant in today’s economy and they will enjoy.
In 2019 Career Discovery expanded to include an event on Trenholm State Community College’s Patterson campus in Montgomery, in addition to the event at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika in the fall. The spring event was held March 5-6 at Trenholm’s Patterson Campus.
The purpose of the expo is to help students make wise decisions about their future and to help them understand the value of education in preparing for careers that will lead to economic prosperity. Students learned about occupations, skills required, educational requirements and average salaries from the 11 career clusters.
The industry-led initiative targets eighth-graders in Region 5 which includes Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.
“The expo highlights regional industries and businesses and allows students to see the vast variety of career opportunities in our area,” Central AlabamaWorks executive director Gindi Prutzman said in a release. “We want to help them find a career path they love, and show them how to achieve it.”
Over the past five years, Career Discovery has allowed nearly 20,000 students to explore careers in our state. Over 3,000 students experienced the expo at Trenholm in 2019.
Robin Ricks, workforce development and special programs manager of Manufacture Alabama served as the chairman of this year’s expo. Ricks knows first-hand the importance of such an event and was instrumental in the success of the first event at Trenholm. Alabama Power commerical account manager Paul Blake served as this year’s co-chair.