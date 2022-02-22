Tallassee councilman Damian Lamar Carr was in court Tuesday morning ready to go to trial for a harassment charge.
Carr along with his attorney Mike Segrest answered the call of Elmore County District Court Judge Glen Goggans. Court officers told Goggans the alleged victim was deceased.
“The alleged victim passed away?” Goggans asked.
Segrest told Goggans the death occurred earlier this month.
With no alleged victim to testify, Goggans couldn’t proceed with a trial.
“Case dismissed,” Goggans said.
Carr turned himself into the Elmore County Jail after an alleged victim swore out a warrant Oct. 7, 2021 alleging Carr harassed him a week earlier.
Carr was released after signing a $300 recognizance bond.