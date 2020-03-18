While the numbers of positive cases for the coronavirus continue to rise across Alabama, there are still only two confirmed cases in Elmore County as of 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 46 confirmed cases in Alabama at this time.
The updated numbers show there are 23 cases in Jefferson County, seven in Lee County, four in Shelby County, three in Tuscaloosa County, two each in Elmore and Montgomery counties and one each in Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Madison and St. Clair counties.
check ADPH's website here.