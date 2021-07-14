CB&S Bank recently announced its continued partnership with the Kids to Love organization, which has a mission to meet the immediate needs of foster children while they wait for their forever family. The organization has developed multiple programs to help them with this mission, one of them being the “More than a Backpack” program.
The Kids to Love organization works with foster agencies to provide backpacks to foster children packed with school supplies for the beginning of the next school year. It is now easier than ever to help with the new Click, Ship & Give option in place to shop online. This allows anyone to donate from anywhere and the items are shipped directly to the foundation.
Volunteers pack the backpacks with the necessary supplies and send them to local foster agencies to be distributed to foster children all over the southeast in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia.
CB&S Bank has partnered with the Kids to Love organization for the last 3 years to help drive this initiative designed to benefit local foster children within most of its communities. Last year, due to the conditions surrounding COVID-19, the “More Than a Backpack” program shifted to an online ordering platform instead of in-person donations.
After seeing the response results and how efficient it was, the Kids to Love organization decided to continue with this same method going forward.
You can contribute to this wonderful program by going to Kidstolove.org.