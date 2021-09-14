Plans are coming together for Friday's Spaghetti Supper at the historic Red Hill School, located at 3558 Red Hill Rd., on Friday, Sept. 17.
This tasty fundraiser is hosted by the Red Hill Community Club, also known as the Red Hill Historical Preservation Association, Inc is sponsoring a benefit Spaghetti Dinner, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
"We are anticipating a large crowd," President of the Red Hill Historical Preservation Society Paula Castleberry said.
For those who would prefer to pick up a plate, carry-outs will be available. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert, and drink.
There will be live entertainment at the Spaghetti Dinner. Cecil Malone and Montgomery Junction will take the stage from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. There is no charge for entertainment admission.
Fundraisers like this have funded projects to renovate the former schoolhouse into the community center that it is today. While much work has been done to breathe life back into the historic building, there is more work to be done and this Spaghetti Supper will help fund ongoing and future projects.
While the menu is set, a few items are still needed for this event.
"We have need of some cake and or pies to serve with the dinner. If it is possible for you to donate a store bought or one made by you please let me know soon," Castleberry said.
If you would like to donate baked goods, contact Castleberry at 334-541-2474.