The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is hosting SummerFest again to provide a community as summer begins.
It started with humble beginnings in downtown Tallassee just four years ago but has grown to now include more than 50 vendors for this year’s event.
“We did the very first one as a sidewalk sale here in the historic district,” Tallassee Chamber of Commerce executive director Jerry Cunningham said. “For two years it was downtown and then because of all the construction we moved it to city hall.”
SummerFest will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Tallassee City Hall lawn and gazebo. Cunningham said there will be a few new things not seen at SummerFest in the past.
“We will have a petting zoo and pony rides for the children sponsored by the Tallassee Police Department and the Tallassee Fire Department,” Cunningham said. “We’ve added another water slide for the kids too.
Just in case a large cooling station will be set up in the middle of the vendors. The 20x40 tent will have two misting fans.
“It hasn’t been too hot yet, but it could be,” Cunningham said. “This will be a good thing to have if it gets hot that day.”
It wouldn’t be a summer festival without some sort of contest. A children’s watermelon eating contest is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., a pet costume contest is at 11 a.m. and the judging for a baking contest starts at 11:30 a.m.
Cunningham said the baking contest is something else new this year to see how the community will engage.
“I saw it at a festival I went to see how they did and things they did,” Cunningham said. “We will have to wait and see how many and what kind of entries we have before creating any categories.”
Registration for all the contests needs to be completed at SummerFest before the start of the watermelon eating.
Mother Moon Pie will open the music in the gazebo about 10 a.m. followed by Head N South at 11:15 a.m. The area will feature food vendors with kettle corn, snow cones, boiled peanuts and ice cream. MaePop’s Barbecue and The Wharf Casual Seafood will also have trucks there.
“We will have picnic tables set up under tents so people can get out of the sun,” Cunningham said. “We are trying to provide fun, positive events for families and children to do. We are trying to do events that appeal to the entire community.”