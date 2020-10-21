The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce along with the Tallassee Community Development Corporation held a downtown business owner roundtable at the chamber office Thursday to become better acquainted and generate ideas for the historic district.
Elmore County commissioners Mack Daugherty and Troy Stubbs, Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, city councilmember Terrell Brown and incumbent councilmember Bill Hall attended the meeting along with the majority of downtown business and property owners.
Chamber director Jerry Cunningham and Tallassee CDC director Brad Davis ran the meeting with hopes business owners could generate ideas about what they would like the downtown area to be and how to make it a better place for shoppers and business owners.
The City of Tallassee was awarded a TAPS grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation on Aug. 31, 2018. The downtown project's overall cost of $725,000 will include $580,000 in federal funds through ALDOT. The city must provide the other 20%.
Davis hopes to get a jumpstart on creating a more attractive downtown shopping and business district before the grant work begins.
Corrie Sid, who purchased and is in the process of transforming The Guest House into an inn, restaurant, and event venue, announced she had recently purchased the building across the street from the historic Hotel Talisi and has plans to open a bakery and butcher shop along with a mercantile to cooking related items. The building was most recently home to District 19.
"I want to complement what you offer," Sid said to neighboring business owner Kami Scarborough.
Potential plans for a downtown brewery were also announced during the Thursday meeting.
However, the elephant in the room was the Hotel Talisi and owner Wylie Troupe did not attend the roundtable.
The Tallassee City Council voted to condemn the property citing safety issues Sept. 8 in a regular meeting. This is the second time councilmembers have taken such action. It has been
over a year since the property was first deemed unsafe.