The annual Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the National Guard Armory, located at 2382 Gilmer Ave. The chamber also recently announced the continuance of the silent auction. This will be the fourth annual silent auction for the chamber.
Last year the auction raised over $3,000, and like last year, proceeds from this auction will benefit the Chamber Ambassador Scholarship Program. According to chamber director Jerry Cunningham, the mission of the Chamber Ambassador Program is to develop civic leadership traits in selected youth. By working cooperatively with the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, student ambassadors will learn about business development, tourism and marketing. Furthermore, students will gain an invaluable understanding of how our local business community works.
“The student ambassadors, the chamber of commerce and the Tallassee community will all benefit as the challenges and opportunities that exist in our community are explored and addressed,” Cunningham said.
The hope is this auction will not only add funding but also allow the chamber to increase the number of awarded scholarships.
“In an effort to increase the amount and number of scholarships that the chamber awards each year we are holding the silent auction to raise funds to benefit the Ambassador Scholarship Program,” Cunningham said. “With this is mind we are asking for the Tallassee business community to donate items valued at $25 or more to be offered in the silent auction.”
While this year’s list of donors is yet to be completed, several local businesses donated to last year’s auction.
“Your generosity is greatly appreciated and will help benefit our community through the growth and leadership qualities that are instilled in each and every student that participates in the chamber ambassadors’ program,” Cunningham said.
If your business is interested in contributing an item for the auction or to reserve a ticket or a table for annual banquet, contact Cunningham at 334-283-2151.