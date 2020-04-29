While the world has been sheltering in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce has been busy making moves. The chamber has moved into its new office, located at 303 Barnett Blvd., inside the old Company Store building.
Chamber director Jerry Cunningham said while the new location is just steps away from the former S. Ann Street location, it offers greater visibility and offers more space to do things like hold meetings and other gatherings.
"It is better because when people come through this main thoroughfare, they see something in the window," Cunningham said. "Getting out here in the front, I think that's a good start."
In addition to the chamber filling the historic two-story 1600 square foot building, another organization will coexist in the space.
"The (Tallassee) Community Development Corporation will be here,” Cunningham said. “They thought this would be great and the visibility is good for them too.”
The Tallassee CDC is a nonprofit developed to be a unifying organization that promotes the quality of life in the City of Tallassee and surrounding communities.
"They will have their meetings here and this will give them a physical address," Cunningham said. "And I can take phone calls for the CDC."
It is fitting the chamber should be located in the historic building because it was in this location where most all retail commerce took place in Tallassee for many years. The chamber's new location is much bigger than the former office space and this will allow more room for chamber members to meet and organize.
"We will have our meetings here," Cunningham said. "Now we don't have to go elsewhere."
Cunningham is confident about the move to Barnett Boulevard.
"I think it's a very positive move for the chamber and for the community," he said.
Cunningham has spent much of his time during the coronavirus health pandemic painting and making small improvements to the space to make it more inviting and suitable as an office space.
The Company Store was one of the first buildings constructed in Tallassee by Mt. Vernon Mills. Later as the mill complex grew, another Company Store was built in the East Tallassee Shopping Center.
"There were two of them," he said. "There was the East Company Store and the West Company Store."
The Company Store was built of stones from the Tallapoosa River and the well-known early American explorer Benjamin Hawkins made note of the stone bricks used for the construction of early Tallassee. George Washington appointed Hawkins as general superintendent of Indian affairs dealing with all tribes south of the Ohio River.
It was during this time Hawkins explored the Tallassee area and reported back to Washington about the building.
He explained the rock was a light gray, divided into square blocks of various sizes for building. He said it was “sufficient for the building of a great city."
In his writing, Hawkins was correct, and perhaps prophetic, as Tallassee was built from these mystic stones that today house the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce.