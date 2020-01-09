It was announced Friday on the Friendship Fire Department's Facebook page that Tallassee Fire Department fire chief Travis Jones will be leaving the department to focus more on family.
Jones has been a member of TFD for over 26 years.
"On June 6, 1993, then-fire chief Steve Dennis allowed me — a snot-nose teenager — to join as a cadet," Jones said in a statement to The Tribune.
Jones recalled the very night he joined and how he knew this was his calling.
"The night I joined, I was allowed to attend a live burn Tallassee and Friendship Fire Department was conducting,” Jones said. “I was hooked. I knew there was nothing else I wanted to do than be a firefighter."
Jones also served as a member of the Tallassee Police Department but said his heart was always in the fire department.
"The Tallassee Fire Department has always been my passion," Jones said. "This is my community where I was born and raised and I have considered it a wonderful privilege to serve."
Jones served for TFD for 20 years before becoming chief and he said the comradery that comes along with the job is priceless.
"The highest honor was to lead the department the past six years as chief of the department,” Jones said. “Although this ‘retirement’ does not send a monthly check, I am blessed with so many friends and memories from relationships that were formed by being a member of what we in the fire service call ‘The Brotherhood.’"
Jones said this choice was a difficult one to make, and he wishes everyone at TFD the very best future.
"The decision I made was not easy, but one I made for my family,” Jones said. “I find comfort in knowing that I am leaving the department in good hands with the dedicated officers who will continue to serve. It is my prayer that God will continue to bless this dedicated group of members and the Tallassee Volunteer Fire Department."
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said he is grateful to Jones for the work he has put in over the years — both at the fire station and in the community.
“I want to wish Travis well on his retirement from the TFD,” Hammock said. “Travis has helped mentor many young men and women through the years to help serve Tallassee and the surrounding areas.”
Hammock also said he understands why Jones decided it was time to leave the department and focus on things closer to home.
“I think everyone should put God first in their life then family,” Hammock said. “Career and everything else comes after that.”