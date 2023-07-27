Tallassee children will celebrate today with pizza and water games for their success in the annual Tallassee Public Library Children’s Library Summer Program.
The theme “All Together Now” showed itself in many areas throughout the summer. Children were introduced to many new things through programs and reading.
“It was great. The kids had lots of fun,” Tallassee Library director Margaret Lumpkin said. “It was a fast-paced, busy summer, while they didn’t read as many books as usual, we had so many more participating.”
Lumpkin said 100 children registered for the summer program and 83 read books.
“Those who read read at least one book,” Lumpkin said. “Twelve kids read 100 or more books. It was a good turnout. Each week we had 30 to 40 kids. Add in adults, we had 40 to 50 people in each of the two classes.”
Just about every week was a different program and Lumpkin said those were scheduled around vacation Bible schools as much as possible. Lumpkin said the children enjoyed the variety in the programming.
“We had Masterpiece classes — one was a craft designing their own masterpiece,” Lumpkin said. “We did Uniquely You where they made critters out of fuzz balls. We had two different entertainers. We coordinated with the rec department for Hoops for Fitness. They learned about hula hooping and the Guinness World Records with that. We also had animals come to the library. The kids loved everything.”
Some of the crafts created by the children decorated the library. Lumpkin said the children created leaves with notes of things that made them feel happy or special.
In total, the children read 4,410 books during the program. Lumpkin said the library even hosted a summer adult reading program.
“We had 22 sign up to read adult books,” Lumpkin said. “They are celebrating with the children this week. We will be drawing out a name for one of them to win a quilt.”
The children will get pizza today then get cooled down by a fire truck from the Tallassee Fire Department.
“We will have a good time,” Lumpkin said. “They deserve this bit of fun. I hope the weather holds out for them.”