It’s an annual tradition 17 years in the making.
Erica Hopkins has been offering free haircuts just in time for the Christmas holidays for those in need.
“The reality for a lot of families is they are trying to make Christmas happen for their families,” Hopkins said. “By the time some purchase presents for their family, there may not be money left for the children or adults to get a haircut to look nice for family and church events.”
For 17 years Hopkins has been opening up her salon, Erica’s Hair and Tanning Salon at 1201 Gilmer to offer up free haircuts to those in need. Hopkins just wants to see customers try and donate a canned food item for a local church food pantry.
“It’s my way to give,” Hopkins said. “It’s a little something I can do to make them feel good.”
In the past Hopkins has had the participation of the other stylist in her shop help out, but she is hoping more area stylists will take part and expand the idea. Those wanting to join Hopkins in giving back through free haircuts can join Hopkins Saturday by calling her at 334-415-8483.
Hopkins will cut hair for free on first come, first basis from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and is not deterred from some who might appear to take advantage of the generosity.
“All are grateful,” Hopkins said. “Some come every year. God sees, God knows and God will take care of it.”