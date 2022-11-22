Christmas will soon be in Tallassee.
The weekend following the Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas in Tallassee will return with its Holiday Market, hayrides, Christmas music, a parade and of course Santa. It all starts Friday, Dec. 2 at Veterans Park in front of the Tallassee City Hall.
“We will have a holiday market with vendors,” Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Director Jerry Cunningham said. “We have a hayride with Mrs. Claus. There will be a tree lighting and of course Santa will be there.”
The market opens at 2 p.m. Friday with hayrides starting at 5 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m. Beginning at 8 p.m. the fun moves to Restoration 49 for “Sounds of the Season” as live Christmas music is performed.
“Last year it was packed,” Cunningham said.
The holiday market reopens Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with the annual Christmas parade starting at 10 a.m. at the East Tallassee Church of Christ and going to Tallassee High School. The parade will close the Fitzpatrick Bridge for about one hour. Then Santa returns to Grove Station at 11:30 a.m. with train rides downtown for children.
The vendors at the Holiday Market at Veterans Park will allow Christmas shoppers to check a few things off their list.
“There will be mostly arts and crafts,” Cunningham said. “There will be vendors trying to sell their vendors for Christmas. Last year we had a Tupperware representative and a woodworker, a wreath maker and Tshirts. We will have food, Maepop’s BBQ will be there.”
"This should be a lot of fun for the entire community," Cunningham said.
But the Christmas celebrations continue in Tallassee as the McCraney-Cottle Arts Council will host a special Christmas program at Restoration 49 Dec. 9.
“We will have Christmas carolers in custom,” Cunningham said. “There will also be a shortened presentation of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Everyone will be in period customs.”
Cunningham said the fun on Dec. 9 starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour with desserts from Wildflower Bakery at Grove Station and hot chocolate and coffee from Restoration 49. ‘A Christmas Carol’ will start at 7 p.m. and caroling to follow.
Cunningham said there are limited tickets available at the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce for the event for $30 to cover the costs of the event.
“It will be a nice evening, but tickets are very limited,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said there is the possibility of horse drawn carriage rides being available in downtown Tallassee on Dec. 9.
The chamber is organizing a tree walk at Bell Park similar to what has happened the last few years at Pennington Park in Dadeville.
“This is the first year we have done it,” Cunningham said. “It’s amazing how much attention it has gotten. Christy Parker is heading it up.
“We would ask anyone willing to participate to set up a tree at least 6 feet but whatever you have is fine,” Parker said. “They need to be there by Nov. 30. I would like to light them Dec. 1.”
Parker said the chamber will mark off spaces and help with cords and power.
Cunningham said more decorations will be installed at Bell Park for the holiday season.
“The Tallassee Garden Club is helping decorate,” Cunningham said. “They haven’t been able to put them out in a couple years. The chamber is also putting lights in the gazebo. They will stay up all year. We have already put lights in the gazebo in East Tallassee.”
Parker is inviting those interested in displaying a tree at Bell Park to contact her at 334-201-7974.