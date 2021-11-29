Christmas in Tallassee kicks off this weekend
By Carmen Rodgers
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it is time to shift into the Christmas season.
The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce has a long lineup of Christmas events beginning Friday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. with the Holiday Market. The Holiday Market offers a variety of specialty items. Vendors will offer everything from homemade delicacies, clothing to custom jewelry, wood crafts, Christmas ornaments, and more.
Over 20 vendors have registered for the Holiday Market, which is more than double the number of vendors registered for this year's Holiday Market compared to last year and many of the past years.
Continuing Friday evening, beginning at 5:45 p.m. there will be a Children's Candlelight Processional that will walk to Veterans Park, across from City Hall, at 3 Freeman Ave.
"The children will be at the East Tallassee Shopping Center with Miss Claus until they are given their candles and they will walk across the, be professional, and walk over to the gazebo," Director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunningham said.
At 6 p.m., the Mayor of Tallassee, John Hammock, will light the Christmas Tree in Veterans Park. Santa will also be at the Christmas Tree Lighting for photos with children.
There will also be live entertainment at Restoration 49 Friday evening from 8-9 p.m.
"It'll be various people from the community providing the entertainment. I know there will be some instrumentals. I'll probably get some of our men together, we'll sing a couple of pieces, and there will also be various soloists," Cunningham said.
The Holiday Market will reopen early Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The annual Tallassee Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. The Fitzpatrick Bridge will be closed to traffic from 9:45- 11 a.m. for the parade.
"It starts at East Tallassee Church of Christ and ends at the High School parking lot," Cunningham said.
There will also be plenty to do in the downtown area Saturday morning following the Christmas Parade as the Downtown Christmas begins at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will incorporate all of the downtown areas.
There will be train rides, Santa will be at Grove Station, Mrs. Claus will be at the Chamber of Commerce office. James Lyons, owner of Louie's Snow Cones plans to bring snow to the downtown area.
"It's going to be very neat. We are hoping for cooler weather so that the snow will last longer than it will if it's 60 degrees outside," Cunningham said.
There will also be hot chocolate and carolers at the Downtown Tallassee Christmas.
"This should be a lot of fun for the entire community," Cunningham said.
The Tallassee Community Development Corporation (CDC) will be serving up preordered camp stew sales on the corner of Gilmer and S Ann.
"This is a way to get back in the swing of things after COVID, and it's great to participate in this kick-off to Christmas," President of the Tallassee CDC Brad Davis said.
Preorders can be placed at the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce office, located at 303 Barnett Blvd., and at WACQ, located at 320 Barnett Blvd. Preorder tickets are $12.
In addition to all the holiday festivities set for this weekend, throughout the holiday season, there will be a spectacular Wall of Lights in downtown. The Wall of Lights is sponsored by Guardian Credit Union and will be located adjacent to the green space on the corner of James and S. Ann Ave., across the street from Studio B.