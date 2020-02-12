Anyone who lived in Tallassee during the 1980s remembers the carnival next to the rec center that came to town every year. It was a popular attraction in a city with little entertainment venues. This is why the Tallassee Fire Department is bringing this tradition back to town as a fundraiser for the department.
The carnival will be in town from today until Saturday. Today, Thursday and Friday the midway will open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Saturday the midway will be open from noon until 4 p.m. and will reopen from 6 to10 p.m.
Individual tickets will be available for purchase or an unlimited ride ticket can be purchased for $20.
According to Tallassee Fire Department chief Eric Jones, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at the carnival this year, with “some upgraded rides.”
The Tallassee Fire Department strongly encourages everyone to attend this year’s carnival to support the fire department and have fun at the same time.