Since taking office in 2016, Mayor Johnny Hammock and councilmember Sarah Hill have been insistent about addressing the ongoing drainage issues in the Emfinger Subdivision. The persistence has paid off as work on the planned capital improvement project is set to begin in the near future now the City has accepted a bid on the project.
The lowest bid came in at $379,167 which fell within the estimated project cost of $380,000. With the bid process out of the way, construction work should begin in the neighborhood shortly.
"They want to start ASAP because they are finishing up another job," Mayor Hammock said. "Probably in the next couple of weeks, I hope."
Drainage problems have been an issue on Whatley Drive and other streets in the Emfinger subdivision since the Tallassee Shopping Center was built on the hill above the neighborhood in 1966. When it rains, water flows almost directly down Whatley Drive and can easily flood the area.
In the 54 years since the shopping center was built above the Emfinger subdivision, more homes filled the neighborhood. As the new homes were built, contactors installed various sized drainage pipes underneath the driveways, which, over the years, has created even more drainage problems in the area.
According to CDG Engineers & Associates Inc. senior project manager Jeff Harrison, there are mix-matched pipes that run the entire length of Whatley Drive.
"You may have a big pipe that runs into a smaller pipe that runs into a bigger pipe and back down to a smaller pipe," Harrison explained. "The project will entail removing and replacing the undersized pipe with a larger diameter pipe."
To correct the issue, contactors will remove and replace the existing undersized pipe on Whatley Drive with a drainage pipe that is larger in diameter that can better withstand a large amount of rainwater runoff.
According to project coordinators, the Whatley Drive project is expected to take four months to complete.
During the process, residents may experience only some minor inconveniences.
"Of course, there will be some construction equipment," Harrison said. "Some roads may be down to one lane of traffic or the road may be blocked off if we are having to cross a road."