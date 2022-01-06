Tallassee leaders hope a new way of bidding projects will save time and money
Most governmental projects are bid one at a time, but the Tallassee City Council is hoping a unit based bid will save time and money.
CDG Engineers and Associates’ Randy Spence said this form of bidding is becoming more popular in Alabama.
“The City of Huntsville has used this for project work,” Spence said. “I have used it on occasion. It is called an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract method. You set a bid form like you would a traditional bid project with certain quantities. Contractors bid on that and that sets the price.”
Tallassee has just more than $4 million in bond funding for its gas department for cast-iron gas line replacement.
In the past the city and engineers would let bids for projects and this case would be three to four separate bids over a period of time.
“The traditional method is design a project, which we would do either way,” Spence said. “Then bid and build a project with a defined scope area and quantity.”
The last two cast iron gas line replacement projects in Tallassee have followed this method.
“They are much smaller projects,” Spence said. “The pros — is very familiar, it is what we do almost all the time. The cons with it is once you select a low bid contractor, if they are not a good contractor, you are kind of stuck with them for the duration. And it does require multiple bids.”
The new bidding procedure still requires a low bid selection with a contractor saying they could install 1,000 linear feet of gas line for a set price. There would also be contingencies built in the bidding for going under roads and through rock.
“What we would do is establish quantities for those pay items such that they generate an umbrella amount,” Spence said. “An amount that can’t be exceeded in a certain amount of time. We would likely do a one year contract. Then we can utilize whatever pay items we need. We have the flexibility to do that. We know the budget at the time of the bid. We know the budget for the whole year.”
Once a low bidder is established a task order can be generated. Spence said the first one can be small if the contractor is unknown to see the quality of the work. If it doesn’t work out, the city waits and seeks bids for more unit pricing.
“If we can get a good contractor in here, we can keep them working for the life of this project and this is done,” Spence said. “I think we will realize some cost savings. I know we will realize some time savings. This allows so much flexibility on when to issue task orders, the size of task of orders.”
The contract can be renewed up to two times for a total of three years. Pricing for labor cannot change but increases in materials that can be justified can cause the cost of renewal to increase.
Most of the project would take place on the west side of the Tallapoosa River.
The council approved spending upto $267,000 in fees with CDG for the gas line project.
Spence said planning would be using ensure construction doesn’t happen during peak gas usage in December, January or February.
Spence said the funding would likely allow the replacement of between 12 and 14 miles of gas lines in Tallassee.
“We will know exactly what we can do when we bid it,” Spence said. “We would spend some time to prioritize and figure out what needs to be done first and the order to do it.”
The fees do not include permitting or easements and expects a small amount of permitting with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Grant applications
Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission David Rogers told the council it stands a good chance at receiving grant funding for generators and weather radios.
One generator would be placed at the police station to power it and especially police dispatch housed in the building. The other is a generator on a trailer that could be used at sewage lift stations, water pumps or to help power portions of city hall when the power is out for extended periods.
“It was officially submitted to FEMA this week,” Rogers said. At the end of the day the funding lies with FEMA. I would say likely about 90 percent on these. At the end of the day we still have to have final approval by the council.”
The city would be required to match 25 percent or about $31,000 if the grants are awarded..
The third program is a result of the COVID pandemic and American Rescue Plan funds. Rogers is entering for a grants to replace the outdoor warning sirens with weather radios for all households in Tallassee.
“The anticipated cost is somewhere around 100,000,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the city could also receive funding for more community safe rooms but suggested work needed to be done to find community partners such as churches to help with the match and maintenance of the safe rooms.
Other grant funding and a match from the Elmore County 911 board will pay for new 700 MHZ radios for the Tallassee Fire Department. The department would also likely get a grant for 15 sets of turnout gear with the Tallassee Firefighters Association paying the $2,619 match.
Another grant is in the works for a quick attack truck for the department with the city paying a match of $9,476.
There is no commitment of the funds yet according to Rogers.