After months of allegations and the Tallassee City Council’s request for investigation into a number of issues of multiple employees and elected officials, the State of Alabama Ethics Commission has said a complaint against Tallassee city clerk Whitney Pitchford has been thrown out. Pitchford was one of those the council said had allegations against her.
Councilmember Jeremy Taunton read a letter from the ethics commission during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Dear Ms. Pitchford:
A complaint was against you alleging that you violated the provisions of the Alabama Ethics Law. The complaint has been investigated by the commission investigator McCay. The results of that investigation were presented to the members of the Alabama Ethics Commission at their meeting held April 6, 2022. The commission concluded, upon review of the evidence from the investigation, that there was not probable cause to believe that you violated the Alabama Ethics Law. Accordingly the complaint has been dismissed.
Sincerely,
Thomas B. Albritton
Executive Director
The State of Alabama Ethics Commission investigates allegations of unethical behavior of elected and government officials across the state. When it finds probable cause of violating ethics laws it refers the cause to district attorneys or the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for possible prosecution.
It is unclear whether this ethics commission investigation was part of the council’s November 2021 request to investigate multiple city employees and officials. Also unknown is the status of investigations into the other employees and officials.