It has been over a year since it was announced the City of Tallassee had been awarded a TAPS grant that would fund new sidewalks, streetscapes and more in the downtown area.
The project's overall cost of $725,000 will include $580,000 in federal funds coming through the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT). The city must provide the other 20%.
There are some requirements from the Alabama Historical Commission that had to be met and the city needed to acquire easements for the planned sidewalk work.
"We had 17 easements where the shop owners owned part of the sidewalks. So we had to get those easements," Hammock said. "Now we are in the process of getting those recorded."
According to Hammock, acquiring those easements is the final requirement for the grant process.
"That's the last thing that we need to do," he said. "Once that is done, we will be ready to go back to ALDOT and, hopefully, begin to bid out the work."
Once all the I's are dotted and the T's are crossed, work in the downtown area could begin within the next 12 months.
"Hopefully some time this year we will get started," Hammock said.
According to ALDOT, the TAP grant provides funding for programs and projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility.
It can also assist with community-improvement activities and environmental mitigation that includes recreational trails, safe routes to schools and projects for planning, designing and constructing boulevards and other roadways, largely in the right-of-way of former interstate routes or other divided highways.