The City of Tallassee will consider the addition of speed control devices in an East Tallassee neighborhood.
The matter was discussed at the most recent Tallassee City Council meeting as Ward 7 council representative Fred Randall Huey said he has had several constituents bring the issue to his attention.
"Discuss the stop signs at the intersection at Caldwell Street and North Ashurst Avenue, this is in Ward 7. Basically, the same thing is what we did in the Emfinger subdivision and Ward 2. Councilman Huey has had several complaints that it needs to be a four-way stop right when you pass C&M, it's Neighbors now," Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
Currently, there is a stop sign at the intersection but it's only for one direction of traffic.
"It's a two-way, not a four-way." Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins said.
While the intersection is a two-way stop now, that could change.
"We are here to discuss making it a four-way stop," Hammock said.
Hammock also asked Higgins if extra patrols would be available should the intersection become a four-way stop instead of a two-way stop.
"Do you see any problem," Hammock asked. "I know we might need to keep an eye on it for accidents and be careful moving forward because people won't be used to it through muscle memory for those who live in the neighborhood are going to fly right through it. What are your thoughts?”
According to Higgins, additional stops would curb speeding in that area, but other traffic control methods could also solve the issue.
"I think once you get off the main thoroughfare and are on a residential street as long as there are any traffic control devices it is going to be OK," Higgins said. "Going from two to four shouldn't be any big deal of it and it's the same deal I ran into when we ran detail there, I think everybody we stopped had lived in the neighborhood for 20 years weren't used to them being there so I think a little bit of that and but we can run a small detail there and make sure it's publicized if the council decides to go that route."
Ward 7 representative Huey explained he was not proposing additional stop signs at the intersection, only relaying a message from the people in his ward.
"I'm not advocating for a four-way stop right there,” Huey explained. “I'm just passing on what some of the residents have said.”
According to Huey, residents in his ward have reported speeding and said they have narrowly missed being hit by a speeding vehicle.
"I think the mayor and I talked about rumble strips in some areas,” Huey said. “That may be an alternative to slow people down. I've gotten some calls today after hearing on the radio that this is on the agenda and some of the residents called saying they didn't want a four-way stop there. We mostly got the complaints today and this week. I think if we can find an alternative to the four-way stop it should work.”
Rumble strips have been placed in many residential areas. The strips are funded with the city's gasoline tax, and according to Hammock, people either love them or hate them.
"Any time you put any rumble strips down or any device like that, you're going to have half the people happy and half the people not happy," Hammock said. "I've literally been cussed out about the rumble strips."
The council decided to table the item, citing further study in the matter.
"We can do some research and talk to more people. We don't have to decide today," Hammock said.