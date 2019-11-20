The Tallassee City Council passed a proclamation declaring November as National Home Care Month on Tuesday, Nov 12. The council passed the proclamation with faculty and staff members from Community Home Health and Hospice in attendance and presented them with a special proclamation for National Home Care and Hospice Month which will be celebrated every November.
With staff members available 24 hours a day, Community Home Health and Hospice strives to be the area leader in quality in-home care services in Elmore, Macon and Tallapoosa counties.
The Community Home and Hospice healthcare team guides and instructs patients on the road to recovery in the comfort of their homes. Its team of nursing, medical social work, therapists and home health aides work with patients, families and their healthcare providers to achieve their recovery goals.
The hospice care team began caring for patients in 2001. It understands the complexity of issues that surround hospice care and the end of life. The care process is designed to maximize a patient's and family's quality of life. It offers patients and their loved one's comfort, support and guidance when facing a terminal illness. Patients can receive care in their homes, in a nursing home or in an assisted living facility. Families receive services during the care process and also receive continued services after the death of a loved one.
The Community Home Health and Hospice Care team also consists of the Heart of Hospice volunteer program which works with patients and families in the home setting. Volunteers visit with patients and sometimes read, play games or just enjoy fellowship with them. Some volunteers also work in the office answering phones, copying, filing and assisting with events and activities.
Community Home Health and Hospice provides services up to Tallassee and surrounding areas. Referrals can be accepted from any hospital or physician's office. For more information, call Community Home Health at 334-283-4522 or Community Hospice Care at 334-283-4250.