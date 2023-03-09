The Tallassee City Council celebrated the success of this year’s Tallassee High School wrestling team.
Coach John Mask said the Tigers were successful as a team, finishing second in the duels but singled out four wrestlers who placed in the top four in their weight classes.
Mask said senior Rutland Phillips finished the year 49-4 and was second in the state at 106 pounds. Sophomore Mason Nelson earned a 41-4 record and captured third at 113. Senior Caden Griffith was 47-6 and took fourth in the state at 182. Sophomore Land Bell finished 43-3 with most losses at higher weight classes. Bell was the state champion at 132.
Near perfect wastewater report
The council approved an annual report for the discharge from the city’s sewage lagoons to the Tallapoosa River.
“It is a summary report of daily reports that has to come before the council,” CDG engineer Jeff Harrison said. “There were no violations, period. That is incredible.”
Harrison noted the city lost points due to the age of the lagoons which will be rectified with upcoming renovations at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Pump station building surplused
It’s a white building on Gilmer Avenue between First Community Bank and Taco Bell and owned by the city. But it hasn’t been needed in years. It was built to house a pumping station as the City of Tallassee expanded its water system west into the Tallaweka area.
Today the pumps are bypassed and a developer is interested in buying the property if the building isn’t there.
“We don’t need it,” public works superintendent James Garner said. “There is some work that needs to be done.”
The work needed would move the city’s water lines into the right of way of the road. The council surplused the building but said it didn’t want to see the city footing the bill for all the work for demolishing.
The idea is to approach the developer with the potential property owner funding the demolition.
Cemetery changes
With two employees leaving the city’s cemetery department, city officials adopted changes to help the city’s finances. Now funeral homes will be responsible for opening and closing graves after checking with city employees. It is something done at other area municipal cemeteries.
“The biggest changes to our budget are the restructuring of our cemetery,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “It will save about $56,800 between salary and insurance.”
The move also means a Dodge Durango will get repurposed and used by the city’s parks and recreation department and senior center.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 13 meeting.
• Heard from Tim Hutch with the East Central District of the Alabama Department of Public Health who went over services the department offers in Elmore and Tallapoosa counties.
• Appointed Blake Turner to the planning commission to replace Beth Turner who resigned.
• Heptagon Jason Kabel started the conversation with the council about using Heptagon to help with securing the city’s computer networks.
• Canceled the second council meeting for March.
• Was informed by Hill the city had been awarded an additional $580,000 in TAP Grant funding to allow the streetscape project in downtown Tallassee.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tallassee City Council is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.