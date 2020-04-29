The City of Tallassee went to work Friday, April 24, and demolished a large two-story duplex house on the corner of Main Street and Lily Avenue after a sinkhole began to form in the ground beneath the structure.
"The mill built that house, like a lot of houses here, and they built it on top of a storm drain," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said. "The mill gave the infrastructure to the City of Tallassee and now we are responsible or it."
The issue was brought to the attention of city officials who had to take swift action to ensure the safety of the property owner and others who live near the area.
"The top of the drainage pipe broke and it started a sinkhole and the house started caving in,"
Hammock said.
Because the sinkhole formed due to an old faulty pipeline, the city was liable and had to purchase the property for $67,000 to fix the problem.
"We had to purchase the house,” Hammock said. “We purchased that with money 2-cent gasoline tax that is earmarked for infrastructure issues like drainage problems, sidewalks and street repairs.”
Once the city had ownership of the property, demolition was delayed due to the weather.
"We had to wait for the rain to move out and we tore it down and hauled it off," he said.
With the structure out of the way, Hammock said the city could utilize the property in the future but that would be up to city councilmembers.
"We're not going to build anything on top of a storm drain,” Hammock said. “Those days are passed, but that is something the council can talk about. Maybe some green space with a fence and benches, maybe a dog park. I'm not sure; that is something we will have to look at in the future.”