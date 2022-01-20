More than 50 City of Tallassee employees are receiving a raise.
At its meeting last week the Tallassee City Council approved a measure to increase the pay of workers who didn’t receive a raise as a result of the council approving the most recent city budget.
“For employees who didn’t receive a raise when we designed the budget [for fiscal year 2022], we would like to propose a $1 raise for the 52 employees,” councilmember Sara Hill said. “We want to thank them for their work through COVID and try to get them to a more equitable pay amount.”
The measure adds an additional $81,000 to the city’s budget.
Without a building inspector and police chief, the council voted to temporarily increase the pay of those serving in those positions. Capt. Todd Buice is serving as interim Tallassee Police Chief. The council voted to increase Buice’s pay to that of chief at $55,000 while he serves as interim chief or Buice is appointed chief.
Blake Boone has assumed the duties of acting building inspector. The council approved temporarily raising Boone’s pay by $2 per hour while performing the duties of building inspector while maintaining his regular city job. The increase is temporary until a full time building inspector can be hired but it could be a while longer.
“We only have two applications for building inspector,” Mayor John Hammock said. “I would like to have more. Five years ago we had about 20. I would like to keep it open for a little longer.”
While waiting for a full time building inspector, the council spent $3,200 to repair the floor of the women’s bathroom in city hall. The current floor has a hole in it and presents a hazard. Sewell Construction submitted the quote but the city reached out to several to get pricing on the repair. Hill said no else had gotten back to the city and she felt comfortable going ahead with the only quote. Hammock said Sewell Construction was a reputable company.
“I know personally that they do great work,” Hammock said. “They did a remodel job at my house and did a good job. I haven’t heard nothing but good things about them.”
Hotel Talisi
The city now owns the historic hotel in downtown Tallassee after accepting the deed at its meeting last week.
“Once it is recorded the city is free to do whatever it wants to,” city attorney John Smith said. “It’s the city’s property.”
But just because the city owns the Hotel Talisi doesn’t mean the city will just let it sit. It will immediately install necessary items such as fencing, “no trespassing” signs and more to prevent entry to the property destroyed by fire more than a decade ago.
“It needs to be something to tell people don’t go in the thing,” Smith said. “You can envision a scenario that once they figure out the city owns the thing there will be lots of people that would like to visit that. It won’t stop someone who wants to go in there but at least under the law the city has done a reasonable thing to try and prohibit people from going in it. You can’t stop them from filing a lawsuit, but at the same time you have it so that the city shouldn’t be liable.”
Hammock suggested letting CDG Engineering Associates write a scope of work to allow for easy bidding for the demolition of the building. The old hotel is near utilities and other buildings that CDG has already designed other projects to work around.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Dec. 14 meeting,
• Entered an executive session to discuss pending litigation. The council returned 25 minutes later and took no action.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 25.