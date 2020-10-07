The large empty lot on the corner of Central Boulevard and Lily Avenue in East Tallassee will soon see upgrades to the green space now that the city has received a $4,000 grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council for the project.
Mayor Johnny Hammock first introduced the idea to dedicate the park in honor of former mayor Bobby Payne at the regular June council meeting. The motion passed all in favor of the dedication.
“I think this is great for the City of Tallassee,” Hammock said. “I think it is a way to honor a man who served his community for 24 years and enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Tallassee.”
Payne served as Tallassee's mayor collectively for 24 years, making him the longest seated mayor in the history of the city. Payne graduated from Etowah County High School. In 1963, he earned a football scholarship from Auburn University. He moved with his wife Mary Carroll to Tallassee after completing his eligibility and worked at Mount Vernon Mills. Payne ran for city council in 1976. He served as a councilmember for three terms. In 1988 he ran for mayor and won the race against incumbent Thomas Pollard. He remained in office for 20 years before losing in 2008 to George McCain. In 2012 he entered and won the race to reclaim the mayor's seat before he retired in 2016.
There was a large two-story duplex house on the corner lot the city had to demolish after a sinkhole began to form in the ground beneath the structure.
"The Mill built that house, like a lot of houses here, and they built it on top of a storm drain," Hammock said. "The mill gave the infrastructure to the City of Tallassee and now we are responsible or it."
The issue was brought to the attention of city officials who had to take swift action to ensure the safety of the property owner and others who live near the area.
Because the sinkhole formed due to an old faulty pipeline, the city was liable and had to purchase the property for $67,000 to fix the problem.
The property was purchased with revenue from the 2-cent gasoline tax that is earmarked for infrastructure issues like drainage problems, sidewalks, and street repairs.
With the structure out of the way, it will soon be home to Bobby Payne Park.