Tallassee was awarded a grant for a soccer facility through Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) in 2017 and again last week.
The field, estimated to cost $330,000 in 2017, would require a 50 percent match from the city. Mayor John Hammock announced to the Tallassee City Council the city was re-awarded the grant.
“I would like to see us name the field after council member Terrell Brown,” Hammock said. “He was the first high school soccer coach and has been instrumental in the recreation program. He is also the second Black resident to be elected to the council.”
With inflation and other factors considered some council members feared the project to reach $400,000 or more.
Hammock said the soccer program served 196 children last year with the games played in the outfields of the city’s ballparks. Games had to be creatively scheduled not to interfere with baseball and softball.
Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission executive director Greg Clark said the city had only 14 days to decide to accept the grant. The grant was one of 17 awarded across the state in 2017 but suspended due to the state not following up on procedures of the LWCF program.
“Various councils have been told about [deficiencies] in the past,” Clark told the council. “Why this is important now is that the State of Alabama got in trouble from Land and Water for not following or mandating that the Land and Water Conservation programs were operated properly.”
Clark said the state had not been following up on LWCF projects to see if the program was being followed. Clark said Tallasee had several LWCF projects with deficiencies at almost all of them including American with Disabilities Act issues, lack of water fountains, overhead utilities, mulching, signage and wooden poles holding lighting.
Some of the smaller issues have been addressed and some safety issues have been addressed but procedures had not been followed — but not in malice.
“Fantastic Fort was torn down because of safety issues,” Clark said. “To follow Land and Water procedures, ADECA should have been notified first. Then Land and Water should have been notified that the facility was going to be torn down due to safety reasons and a new facility would go in. Nobody had knowledge of how these programs worked. They were doing their job.”
Clark said ADECA has now been notified but many more issues still remain.
Clark told the council additional grants could be in jeopardy if deficiencies were not addressed.
Clark informed the council that a survey of addresses of families enrolled in recreational programs showed 88 families inside the city limits enrolled in team activities with 175 families outside of the city limits. Two families from Auburn had addresses on file with the Tallassee Recreation Department.
Last year 196 children participated in soccer.
With many expensive issues to be addressed, the council did not vote on the soccer grant but instead set a finance committee meeting to see if it could find the nearly $200,000 in funds to make accepting the grant possible.
Hammock said his nephews from Eclectic take part in the program and believes recreation not only creates opportunities for children to enjoy a better quality of life but also allows revenue to come into the city from those taking part beyond the city limits.
“I think we draw a lot of people from Reeltwon, Eclectic [and beyond] because their communities do not have recreational basketball and soccer,” Hammock said. “It gives quality of life. There are probably a lot of people from the area that come here because of [the parks] then go and eat.”
Clark said the parks system in Tallassee brings attention to the city and serves more than just Tallassee residents.
“Your parks serve a region greater than yourselves,” Clark said. “You ought to be proud of yourselves for having some outstanding recreational programs that attract people to come to Tallassee.”