‘IT’S A GREAT DAY FOR TALLASSEE’
Tallassee city officials received the green light from the Federal Highway Administration for the Alabama Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program grant, also known as the TAP grant. This grant funding will give the downtown area a fresh new look along with new sidewalks and freshly paved roads. The overall projected project cost is $725,000, which will include $580,000 in federal funds through ALDOT. The city must provide the other 20%.
"We're good to go," Mayor Johnny Hammock said. "We'll be working on getting ready to bid that work out before long."
City officials received the TAP grant award letter in September 2018.
"I'm very excited,” Hammock said. “It's been a long time coming. We had to do a lot of designs and engineering and things like that. It takes time to design this and go through the proper channels to get all the I's dotted and the T's crossed.”
Under the current city council, there have been several completed infrastructure projects, but most of them have been underground and invisible to the eye. However, once complete, this project will be very visible.
"This is something people will be able to see," Hammock said.
Once complete, walkability in the downtown area should vastly improve under this project.
"All the sidewalks will be (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” Hammock said.
“People with disabilities will be able to easily move about with a wheelchair or walker. That's what I am most excited about and that's what the TAP grant will pay for.”
With the less-than-superior infrastructure in the downtown area, this project aims to rehab the city's utility pipes in the district as well.
"We had a lot of other concerns,” Hammock said. “While we are doing this work, ripping up sidewalks, we wanted to go ahead and replace the gas lines and water lines and sewer lines.”
The project not only addresses pressing concerns like cracked and buckled sidewalks, but it will also put future plans in the beginning stages.
"We want to go ahead and lay some dark-fiber down and light it up in the future,"Hammock said. “Hopefully one day we can make the downtown area a free Wi-Fi hotspot area."
Some of the highly traveled roads in the downtown area will be completely overhauled.
"Also looking forward to milling down that road and repaving it,” Hammock said.
Once the project is complete, the downtown area will have a fresh new look that is inviting to both business owners and shoppers alike.
"It will look nice and uniformed downtown," Hammock said.
Not only will this project benefit the downtown area, but the fresh new look will also benefit the City as a whole.
"It's a great day for Tallassee," Hammock said.