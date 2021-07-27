Unemployment numbers are still higher than pre-pandemic, and recruiting new employees is proving to be a difficult task especially in the field of law enforcement.
In an effort to recruit and retain police officers as well as "safety-sensitive employees", the City of Tallassee is looking to offer a more competitive pay to those workers.
"We lost two police officers in the last few months to the same agency that is actually smaller than this municipality," Mayor John Hammock said in Tuesday's work session. "We've got to be competitive. Not only with police but with utility workers. All of our skilled workers, safety-sensitive workers, police, gas, water, sewer. Those people who are in harm's way or have a certain skill set."
Councilmember and finance committee member Bill Godwin said municipal employee pay is something he and other finance committee members hope to work into the upcoming fiscal year budget.
"We started working on the budget yesterday. We came up with a projection of what we thought the revenue was going to be. It's a pretty good ratio. That is a priority to look at and see what we can do for all employees, especially those that are in the line of fire. We have got to be competitive. We have to keep police, and everybody else," Godwin said.
Councilmember Bill Hall asked Tallassee Police Chief Matthew Higgins to look at what other surrounding agencies are paying police officers.
With just over 20 police officers, TPD is not a large or a small agency.
"It would be difficult to be competitive with Montgomery, Opelika, and Auburn, That's just unrealistic. An agency that only has to pay four officers or six officers can sometimes pay those four or six a little more because they only have to pay four or six," Higgins said.
TPD employs 22 police officers.
Higgins pointed out that the department also has other operational costs that other smaller municipalities may not have to fund.
"My budget is little different than an agency that doesn't have dispatch, doesn't have animal control, doesn't have crossing guards, doesn't have administrative staff. All they've got is five or six officers. So, it's a whole lot easier to pay those guys, starting out, $16-$17 an hour. That's what we are competing with some with of the smaller agencies," Higgins said.
Finding new police officers is not a problem unique to Tallassee. Police recruitment is down nationwide.
"It's definitely something we have to look at in the future because the recruiting pool, over the years, has taken a huge hit. And, right now, with public perception because of what the media has done, people don't want to come do this," Higgins continued. "No one wants to come do this when McDonalds is paying $15 an hour."
According to Higgins, he understands that some officers will move on to the next level in law enforcement, but to have an officer leave to go to a smaller agency is not an average occurrence.
"In some cases, officers are leaving for different reasons, but I have had some get out of it altogether. If they are stepping up to the state or the FEDs, that's something you expect and you plan for. But it hurts when you are losing them to agencies that are smaller than us. You typically don't leave bigger for smaller," Higgins said.