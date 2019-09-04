The Tallassee City Council voted unanimously to move forward with funding the recently mandated new water treatment facility. This move comes are years of infractions from the Alabama Department Environmental Management, which lead to a consent order to build a new wastewater treatment facility to work along with the current sewer lagoons by 2021.
The cost of the wastewater facility is an estimated 4.8 million dollars. The facility has to be completed in 2021 and with less than 3 years to build the new facility, city officials are actively seeking funding options.
One option is a 4.8-million-dollar loan through the state revolving fund loan. If the city takes this route, ADEM is willing to forgive 500,000 of the cost to build.
"The city has earmarked the ad valorem tax that was passed to be used for this payment,"
Tallassee's mayor Johnny Hammock said.
According to the 2019 fiscal budget, 250,000 a year is expected to be generated through the city's ad valorem tax.
In April of this year city officials received some much-anticipated news regarding a grant that could offset the cost of the project, considerably. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) would be awarding a $2.4 million grant to the city of Tallassee, to make critical infrastructure upgrades and improvements needed to support the competitiveness of local business community. According to grantee estimates, the project is expected to create 10 jobs, retain 2,059 jobs and spur $455,000 private investment.
“Infrastructure is important to the Trump Administration because it helps further propel economic advancements in our country,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This investment in the city of Tallassee and the surrounding region will provide the tools necessary for business growth in the advanced manufacturing, healthcare and automotive sectors.”
The governor of Alabama also weighed in on the subject, showing approval.
“It’s my mission as governor to help plant seeds for opportunity across every corner of Alabama. Enhancing infrastructure is a necessary component for future growth,” said Governor Ivey. “I am grateful to the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary Wilbur Ross for selecting Tallassee, Alabama to receive these critical enhancements. The Trump Administration clearly understands that infrastructure must be a priority to foster a thriving economy, and I am proud to support those efforts.”
Alabama senators agreed with Ivey, this grant is good for Tallassee it’s future growth.
“This $2.4 million EDA grant will play a vital role in generating growth and economic development in and around Tallassee,” said Senator Shelby. “The water and wastewater system upgrades will improve quality of life for residents and promote efficiency throughout the local business community, allowing for further expansion. I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on Tallassee and the surrounding region.”
“Investing in infrastructure is crucial to the future success of Alabama and cities like Tallassee,” said Senator Jones. “This grant is a welcome investment and will allow for critical upgrades to support Tallassee’s growing business community.”
This project will upgrade to Tallassee’s sewer collection system and construct a new, modern treatment plant to support the region’s business community, including the those in the advanced manufacturing, healthcare and automotive sectors. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. EDA funds the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.