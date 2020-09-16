During last Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Tallassee City Council passed a proclamation that proclaims Monday, Sept. 28 as Family Day and the week of Sept. 27 as Family Week.
This proclamation is sponsored by the Alabama Family Rights Association, which encourages the entire state of Alabama to participate in this year's "Family Day/Week.”
"Family Day brings together communities across the state and nation to celebrate the positive influence parents have on their kids," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
Family Day is a coast-to-coast campaign to celebrate parental involvement as an
effective measure to aims to keep children drug-free. According to AFRA's state president Kenneth Paschal, families are the cornerstones of an orderly society.
However, over the last several decades, Alabama families have grown progressively weaker.
This proclamation encourages residents to observe the designated day and week by devoting time to families and by engaging in activities that will honor and
strengthen families, according to Paschal.
Family Day in Alabama has evolved to "Family Week" and expanded to reflect the importance of connecting with children throughout the day and week by making a focused effort to implement programs that showcase the importance of a child's needs as well as the significance of interacting as a family.
According to AFRA, scientific data shows that when both parents are active in a
child's life, the outcome can be measurably improved. Research shows children with active parents in the household are less likely to participate in risky and disruptive behavior.
According to Paschal, this is an important community and national initiative to
remind parents, communities and leaders a child whose parents are not engaged
and involved in their upbringing and care is a child “at-risk.”
During Family Day and Week residents are encouraged to show support for children and family.
"We are asking families to do something as simple as eat a meal together or do some other family-oriented activity, together, as a family," Hammock said.
Show your support for children and family on Monday, Sept. 28, and anytime during the week of Sept. 27. Take a photo or video of your family enjoying time together, and post it on your favorite social media channels using #MyFamilySelfie, #FamilyDayAL20.