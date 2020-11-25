Mayor Johnny Hammock honored the hardworking men and women at Tallassee’s Community Home Health and Hospice Care on Friday.
November is National Home Care and Hospice Month and city officials wanted to honors those who serve those in Tallassee and nearby communities during difficult times.
“I think that Tallassee and the surrounding area is very fortunate to have this service,” Hammock said. “This is a time in our life that we all will face one day and to have a compassionate well-trained staff like Community Home Health and Hospice Care is an asset to our community.”
Community Home Health and Hospice is the only locally owned and operated nonprofit home care and hospice agency serving Tallassee, Eclectic, Reeltown, Wetumpka, and surrounding communities. Located on Gilmer Avenue, the healthcare company strives to be the area leader in quality in-home care services.
The team covers Elmore, Macon and Tallapoosa counties and has staff available 24 hours a day seven days a week.
It takes a special group of individuals to care for patients during their darkest days.
“They have a very difficult job and I am honored to recognize them for their efforts with these families during these hard times,” Hammock said.
The Community Home Health Care Team guides and instructs patients on the road to recovery in their most comfortable environments — their homes. Their team of skilled nursing, medical social work, therapists, and home health aides work hand in hand with patients, families, and their healthcare providers to achieve their recovery goals.
The agency opened in 1994 and Community Hospice Care Team began caring for patients in 2001 and they understand the complexity of issues that surround hospice care and end of life. The community care process is designed to maximize the quality of life for the patient and their family.
The organization aims to give each patient and their loved one comfort, support, and guidance when facing a terminal illness. Patients can receive care in their homes, in a nursing home, or an assisted living facility. Families receive services during the care process and also receive continued services after the death of a loved one.
The Community Hospice Care Team also consists of volunteers. The Heart of Hospice Volunteer Program provides local volunteers to work with patients and families in the home setting. Patient volunteers visit with patients and sometimes read, play games, or just fellowship with them. Some volunteers also work in the office. Office volunteers answer phones, copy, file and assist with events and activities.
The coverage for Community Home Health and Hospice Care Company is around 35 miles from the home office on Gilmer Avenue. Referrals can be accepted from any hospital or physician’s office. For more information, call Community Home Health at 334-283-4522 or Community Hospice Care at 334-283-4250.