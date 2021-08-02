The Mayor of Tallassee, Johnny Hammock, and Public Information Officer, Griffin Pritchard went to Washington D.C. last week to speak with Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Mike Rodgers, and Congressman Barry Moore.
"Our focus is to clean up the mill site," Hammock said.
City officials working to secure Brownfields grant funding to offset the expense of debris removal at the site in east Tallassee.
"Brownfields clean up grant, then, hopefully, come back and develop it later on, with a new water filter plant," Hammock said.
The trip was aimed at informing and updating representatives about local needs.
"One key reason for our visit is to talk to our legislature, talk to the people who have not been to Tallassee in a while. Let them know what's going on, take them to Tallassee virtually and show them the state of things right now, and ask for their support," Pritchard said.
While a lot of people disagree on what needs to be a top priority in Tallassee, but there is one thing that everyone can agree on, according to Hammock.
"We are trying to focus on what everybody wants in the town, and that is the mill site cleaned up," he said.
Clean up the mill site is something city officials have been working on since it burned in 2016. For years, the city went back and forth with property owner Tommy Hudson, who gave the property to the city last year.
City officials worked with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in a three-phase assessment that led to the ability to apply for Brownfields grant funding.
Managed through the Environmental Protection Agency, the Brownfields Program provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states, and organizations to assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.