With Hurricane Sally churning in the gulf, Tallassee city officials confirmed the storm shelters located behind city hall will be open should area residents need to take cover from the storm. Mayor Johnny Hammock said he and other city officials are actively monitoring the situation.
“We’ve been monitoring Hurricane Sally here at City Hall today,” Hammock said.
The outer bands of Hurricane Salley are expected to reach the area Wednesday into Thursday. According to Hammock, the City of Tallassee has taken steps to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival.
“City workers have been working tirelessly all day today to clean out gutters and storm drains to make them flow as good as possible. We have the backhoes gassed up. All the chainsaws are gassed up, oiled up, ready to go,” Hammock said.
Hurricane Sally is expected to bring heavy downpours and high winds. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
“I suspect that we will get a lot of rainfall that will make the ground soft and with the winds, it might push over some trees,” Hammock said.
If you see a tree down and it’s covering the roadway, call the non-emergency line at the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586.