With 140 students enrolled on average in the Tallassee Recreation Department's soccer program, a soccer field would be beneficial to the city's recreation department.
The City of Tallassee is one step closer to bringing that fruition after it received a letter of recommendation for funding through Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to build a soccer field for area youth.
"I am pleased to inform you that your application requesting $192,000 to construct a soccer field at Airport Complex is being recommended to the National Park Service (NPS) for approval," Gov. Kay Ivey wrote in a letter to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock on Thursday, April 23.
The letter also offered a timeline of the application review and approval process with a projected award notification date of July through August 2020.
“It's going to the national level now," Hammock said. "We should find out something this summer."
While the letter does not guarantee funds for this project, it is encouraging news for the city's soccer program. The soccer fields would be located near the Babe Ruth Baseball Fields near the former municipal airport. The projected cost of the purposed soccer complex is $330,000, but with funding options, the city could pay much less for the project. With potentially $192,000 in grant funding, the City of Tallassee would be left with a match of $138,000.
Back in July of 2019, councilman Terrell Brown who is also a physical education coach at Tallassee Elementary and a member of the Tallassee Recreation Board petitioned members of the rec board and fellow councilmembers to move forward with funding options that could be used to construct the soccer complex for Tallassee youth.
"Our students in kindergarten through the sixth grade," councilman Terrell Brown said in the council meeting. "Right now, they do not have a designated soccer field. They are playing on our girls' softball field. We are interested in trying to get a designated soccer field."
The council voted in favor of moving forward with the grant application last year, and Thursday's letter of recommendation is a direct reflection of that action.
"I'm feeling good about it," Mayor hammock said. "It's on to the next round. "I'm calling some of our U.S. congress members to put in a good word for us.
City officials worked closely with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to apply for this grant funding.
"We applied through ADECA but it has to go on to the level to be approved."
It takes a lot of time and effort to apply for a grant and now that the city has made it through the state approval process, he is optimistic about the next step.
"We made it this far and it's going to the final round and I'm hopefully we will get it."
Currently, children enrolled in the soccer program participants are playing soccer on the outfield of the girls' softball fields.
"Playing soccer on the softball field," councilman Brown said.
Like Mayor Hammock, councilman Brown is also encouraged by the governor's letter of recommendation of grant funding for the project.
"I'm excited," he said. "It means a lot. I feel like the Mayor worked very hard on this. He is taking recreation very seriously. Building a soccer complex is a great starting point. It's part of the mission to provide recreational opportunities for the families and children here in the community.
Brown understands that funding projects of this nature can be difficult and this grant, which would cover more than half the total costs, could be essential to breaking ground.
"When it comes to improving any of our recreational facilities, money is always an issue," he said. "This grant is available. The mayor has been working hard on it and I don't want to lose this opportunity to get the grant because it covers the majority of the costs for the complex."
According to Brown, the rec board has ideas for additional funding for this project.
"One of the things they have discussed to cover the cost of not only this project but other recreational projects is possibly offering naming rights. Going out and to companies and allowing them to place their names on a facility or a basketball court, a gymnasium for a certain donation. I think a lot of companies would like to do that," he said.
With soccer played on the girls' softball fields, this limits the softball league's ability to hold off-season activities and events.
Tallassee High School's soccer team plays on the football field at J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium. Brown says he is hopeful that the rec board and the school board could partner.
"That's an option also. Partnering with the school system. They are interested in having their soccer team having their own complex, and playing on the football field. This is a great opportunity to partner with them to make that happen. It would be a win-win for all of our students."
Brown also said the city's little league football teams could hold practice on the field.
"It could be multifunctional," he said. "serving many purposes."
The current plans for funding include a soccer field, bleachers, lights, and a possible concession stand.
"A concession stand is not in the plans but that is something that can defiantly be added very easily," Brown said.