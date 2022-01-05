The City of Tallassee was in ownership of a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado Z71 for two and half months before the Tallassee City Council surplused in November.
It has now profited from the sale of the truck. At last week’s council meeting nine different bids were opened and the truck sold for $45,125 to Clio Thrash — a profit of $13,419.90. A records request for the invoice of the purchase by the Tallassee Tribune showed a purchase price of $31,705.10.
The truck was purchased from Donohoo Chevrolet in Fort Payne. According to the Alabama Department of Purchasing, Donohoo Chevrolet holds the state bid for the truck allowing the use as a police vehicle
A review of city council minutes does not show authorization of the purchase of a truck.
When the council surplused the truck, it was discussed the funds for the purchase came from utilities and proceeds of the sale should be returned to the utilities department to be held until an appropriate vehicle can be approved for purchase.
Councilmembers said the truck did not meet the needs of the department.
“We met with (city utilities employee) James Gardner,” councilmember Sara Hill said at a council meeting last month. “He stated there is no need for the (light duty pickup). He stated they needed a utility truck.”