Tallassee City Schools plan to move back to in-person learning Thursday.
Last week climbing COVID-19 cases and staff and student absences forced city schools to go to virtual learning. As of Wednesday afternoon, city schools hope to follow its planned return for Thursday.
Tallassee schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said last week the data of climbing COVID-19 cases forces the move to virtual.
“Our data indicates that our absentee counts were 444, or 28 percent of the student body and 28 staff members were absent Wednesday,” Nolin said in a release last week. “[Thursday, Tallassee City Schools (TCS)] had 386 or 24 percent of the student body and 29 staff members absent and 25 staff members already scheduled to be out [Friday].
“With these numbers, it’s in the best interest of our students and staff to move to virtual learning and allow our facilities to be thoroughly cleaned. We are hopeful that this temporary shift to remote teaching and learning will lessen transmission and allow TCS to safely resume in-person instruction.”
Across Elmore County the positivity rate for the last seven days has nearly matched that of the state at 46.2 percent. Alabama’s positivity rate has been 44.4 percent. Of Elmore County’s 19,456 cases, 682 have been reported since Jan. 12.
Across Tallapoosa County the positivity rate has been 29.8 percent. Of Tallapoosa County’s 9,688 cases, 517 have been reported since Jan. 12.
Tallapoosa County Schools have moved to virtual learning until Jan. 28.
Brock said administration would track positive case counts and absences and adjust accordingly.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said some Elmore County Schools would be virtual for the remainder of the week.
“Due to the number of faculty and staff absences Holtville Elementary, Wetumpka Elementary and Coosada Elementary, Airport Road Intermediate and Millbrook Middle Schools will observe an e-day Thursday and Friday of this week,” Dennis said. “All other Elmore County Public Schools will be on a regular schedule. We will evaluate the status of each school over the weekend and determine if we are able to adequately return for the next Monday and then notify parents and students.”