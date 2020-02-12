The phrase “When it rains, it pours” has never been more relevant for residents of the Emfinger Subdivision located behind the Tallassee Shopping Center.
For years, residents of the subdivision have had to deal with heavy overflow from rainfall that flows into the subdivision like a small river in some places. But after a recent move by the Tallassee City Council, a solution is well on the way.
Not only is the neighborhood's natural topography a downward slope, but the shopping center was also built on a hill and that hill sends water directly into the neighborhood.
"We have had a lot of drainage issues in town, but Emfinger Subdivision is one of the worst ones," Mayor Johnny Hammock during the regular Jan. 28 work session. "What happened is, in the late ’60s when the shopping center was built, there was a design flaw in the parking lot. The rainwater comes down that slope. When we get a heavy rain, it just goes pouring down that way."
Not only does rainwater come from the Tallassee Shopping Center, but it also comes from the shopping center located on the opposite side of Gilmer Avenue.
"The shopping center that was built across the street, that water goes up under the road, comes through the drain and also goes down Whatley," Hammock said.
According to Hammock, the rainwater runoff is too much for the current infrastructure to withstand, causing water to back up.
"We have so much water coming down, and the pipes can't handle it," Hammock said.
According to a cost analysis conducted by the CDG Engineers, the cost to fix the drainage issue on Whatley Drive is $380,000.
Hammock suggested taking out a loan to address the issue.
"Basically, to do that amount, that (gas) tax account generates $8,500 to $9,5000 a month," Hammock said. "I suggest we do a 15-year note with a fixed rate of 3.75%; that would cost 2,763 a month. That leaves over $5,000 a month for other things like sidewalks."
The drainage issue in Emfinger Subdivision has been an issue for years, and according to city officials, if the problem is not corrected it could become a much larger problem.
"This has been a constant problem," Ward 2 councilmember Sara Hill said. "This is not the residents’ issue and we are about to get ourselves into a big situation if the water does keep building up. We have had several rainstorms back to back to back, and it overflows.
“At some point, we are going to have a lot of residents, especially residents on fixed incomes, that are down that street and they are going to have some backup problems into their houses."
Hill believes this would be the best solution to fix the drainage issue on Whatley Drive.
"This is a solution that works for everyone because it addresses the main issue of what we really want to do," she said. "And it also allows some additional money to do minor repairs and minor improvements."
Hill also explained the drainage problems in the subdivision have been overlooked for many years in the past.
"I think it's a priority that Ward 2 gets the attention that it deserves," Hill said. "We did not ask for those two shopping centers to be built or to be built incorrectly, and I think that my residents, especially the ones who have a pool filled in or issues with water rushing and pulling everything down, (deserve it to be fixed)."
Since her election in 2016, Hill said she has worked to represent the residents in her ward, and she is hopeful this will begin to bring an end to the drainage issues in that area of the city.
"It's a very important thing, and I have worked hard since I was elected to call (the city’s) attention to it and think this is a good fix," Hill said.
The ordinance passed the council unanimously and work on this project is should begin soon.