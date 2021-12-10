The City of Tallassee will soon own the dilapidated Hotel Talisi.
The Tallassee City leaders have sought a resolution to making the property safe for those walking and traveling in downtown Tallassee. The city condemned the property and instead of the city demolishing the property and waiting years through a lien process to collect reimbursement funds, owner Wylie Troupe is going to donated the building and property to the city according to Mayor John Hammock.
“It works out better for the city because then, it’s not just another piece of property we can’t do nothing with,” Hammock said. “We will be able to turn it into a greenspace, parking lot, pop up shops or whatever.”
The city previously condemned the hotel after years of little to no improvements on the building damaged by fire. Troupe appealed the city’s decision to condemn the property to the state court system. A judge ruled the city could condemn and demolish the building. Troupe never filed an appeal to the Alabama Civil Court of Appeals.
The council said last month it wanted to go ahead and demolish the building sooner rather than later giving instructions to city attorney John Smith to contact Troupe’s attorney for a quick decision on how to proceed — donate the property to the city or a lien process.
“He is willing to donate it for a tax write off,” Hammock said. “His attorney wants a licensed commercial appraiser, which I have Ira Betts out of Montgomery doing it. Brad Davis has done the title work already.”
With most of the paperwork for the city to take over the hotel in progress, more plans can be made on taking the historic building down.
“CDG is going to write a scope of work for demolition because it has so many utilities around it,” Hammock said. “I didn’t feel comfortable writing this scope of work so the engineer is going to write. It is in close quarters, you have a lot of utilities running around it.”
Hammock said demolition work would then be let for bid.