Members of the Tallassee City Council heard from Hotel Talisi owner Wylie Troupe during Tuesday's work session. Troupe offered an update on the status of the repairs to the historic building.
"We were up to date on it until we ran into the cable being in the way of the wall," Troupe said. "It took them five weeks and one day to take the cable line out and all of one hour and 15 minutes to move it."
It has been 10 months since the majority of Tallassee's City Council voted to condemn the structure.
According to Troupe, because it took Spectrum so long to move a cable line, his original contractor moved on another job.
"He went on to another job that would take about four months to finish," he said. "I had to go and get another contractor. That took a while, and it cost almost twice as much as the first bid to get the wall down. And I'm not talking about hundreds of dollars; I'm talking about thousands."
According to Troupe, once the wall was down, the engineer/architect he originally hired began to ignore communication attempts.
"He put me off one time too many times, so I fired him (Monday)," Troupe said.
Now, Troupe has hired Gordon Davis out of Montgomery.
"He used to have an office in the industrial park here then he moved to Montgomery," Troupe said.
Troupe explained to the council Davis should begin his work on the property this week.
Councilmembers once again asked Troupe for an estimated timeframe on this scope of work.
"I think it's important that we can get a real good timeline," councilmember Bill Godwin said. "We are fixing to be doing all this renovation downtown on both infrastructure and the streetscape. We don't want to run into a situation where what we're doing for the whole town impedes what you're doing or vice versa. We need to get your project done."
Troupe made it clear reconstruction of the building's exterior would be done before the city's planned renovations to the downtown area.
"By this fall," he said, "I hope to have the work on the outside finished and will only be working on the inside of the building."
Original plans to rebuild the wall included a seven-week timeline. Now, however, because of a change in design, it could take longer.
"We changed the whole design," Troupe said. "If everything works out, the side that faces the little park, all those windows would have a small faux balcony on it."
One member of the council asked municipal building inspector Andy Coker work closely with Troupe's new engineer to ensure the repair process continues as planned.
"We need Mr. Davis to work closely with Andy on this," Godwin said. "May well be a year, so we need to get this done. I think our goal now is to get this done."