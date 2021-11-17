All Tallassee city councilmembers agree, no one wants to say “no” to candy at the annual Tallassee Christmas parade.
“This is something the children look forward to,” Tallassee mayor pro tem Bill Godwin said. “I personally don’t want to be part of the group that says, ‘No we can’t buy candy’ and have to go to these children and mommas.”
The question of the city purchasing candy came up at a recent meeting of the Tallassee City Council. Councilmembers learned city employees at the Tallassee Public Library want to be in the parade and throw candy. In past parades the Tallassee City Council and Mayor have thrown candy purchased by the city from a float.
The council said it would buy candy but would need to decide how much. Godwin said candy purchased by the city would be divided between the library employees, councilmembers and mayor for the parade.
Councilmembers hope the children will pick up all of the candy to prevent it from being picked up during monthly cleanups. Councilmember Bill Hall announced the Keep Tallassee Beautiful Cleanup will be halted until the spring.
“We had our cleanup this past weekend [with] very little participation,” Hall said. “We are going to wait to spring and try one more time. Hopefully we will get better participation.”
Another reason is to avoid the expense of the rolloff dumpster that was only partially used the last few cleanups.
Industrial development board
The council learned it was closer to an agreement over how much the industrial development board (IDB) owed the city.
“There has been some funding that has been in question for a number of years regarding what they owe back to the city,” Godwin said. “So we worked out an agreement where we give them paper credit up to $220,000 of the infrastructure and in turn they will pay us cash back in the tune of $165,000 over a five year period.”
Godwin said the city attorney John Smith and the IDB attorney are working out the final language of the agreement.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the work session and regular meeting held Oct. 26
• Learned no applications had been received for building inspector. Councilmembers suggested putting an abbreviated notice of the opening in newspapers and other outlets to generate more attention.
• Canceled the Nov. 23 meeting because it was just before Thanksgiving
• Approved a change order in the amount of $1,700 for work at the Laney Lift Station. The change will allow video equipment to be housed for remote telemetry of those dumping sewage for the city to treat.
• Learned the city is closer to taking down upto seven dialapted structures under an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Community Development Block Grant
Mayor John Hammock was absent from the meeting. Godwin conducted the meeting as mayor pro tem.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.