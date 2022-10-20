Utility regulations are forcing the City of Tallassee to remove gas services that are no longer in service.
The Alabama Public Service Commission Rule 13 mandates the removal to make systems safer. Tallassee has many gas lines that run up to residences but are not used and must be removed.
Tallassee’s utilities department has been working on the issue as it can to try to save the city money.
“We are working our books by how they read the meters,” public works supervisor James Gardner told the council. “We have gone through books one and two, but there are 18 books. That equaled about 60 services that had to be discounted. It was about $1,000 for parts and doesn’t include labor.”
Gardner said the project may get expensive, depending on what is found in the remaining 16 books.
Gardner said a water line project on North Ann Avenue has hit a snag. Gardner explained to the council that two water lines are in the area coming from different tanks. In early summer the council approved the purchasing of a pipe to allow the extension into a soon to be built development.
“We got a little ahead of the game to start with,” Gardner said. “It is going to take more money.”
The reason is the lack of water pressure in the line officials thought they were going to use. Now they will have to cross North Avenue either with an open cut closing the street down for at least a day or boring underneath.
New police officer
Andre Amaya was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting to be an officer with the Tallassee Police Department. Chief Todd Buce administered Amaya’s oath in front of the council.
Security cameras at Dixie Youth fields
Vandalism and graffiti have been an issue at the Dixie Youth ballfields.
To help with the matter, the council approved splitting the cost of installing security cameras with the Dixie Youth Board. The cost to the city is $1,513.49.
In other action, the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 27 meeting.
• Moved the first November meeting of the council to Monday, Nov. 7 due to the election.
• Canceled council meetings for Nov. 22 and Dec. 27.
• Learned the downtown utility relocation project is complete. Next up is the streetscape project to replace sidewalks, lighting and pave the area.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.